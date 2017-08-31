Boots staff in Diss launch bid to raise awareness of breast cancer

Staff of Boots pharmacy in Diss ditch their usual uniforms today to raise breast cancer awareness and support Coppafeel – a charity aimed at reducing late detection of the disease.
Organiser is dispenser Ilona Golembska, 37, who moved from Poland to the United Kingdom 12 years ago.
She said: “We are trying to support our patients with taking a little bit more responsibility for their own health, and to let them know what services are available for them – and that includes spotting breast cancer.”
Boots is currently working with a number of charities to encourage people to be more pro-active with their health.
Mrs Golembska added: “Something as simple as checking your breasts can be life-changing.
“I noticed a few people talking about this charity online and the cause really spoke to me, so I thought it would speak to other people.
“The whole aim is to encourage people check their breasts. This includes both males and females as it affects both sexes.
“I know a lot of people who have been through breast cancer and it is all about early detection. The sooner you catch it, the better the outcome may be.”
