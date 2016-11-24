Body found in river in Homersfield

Emergency services personnel searching for a missing 60-year-old from Cratfield have discovered a body in a river in Homersfield.

James Perkins was reported missing to police yesterday at 10.30pm after his car was discovered off the B1062 in Homersfield, near to Mendham Marshes.

Police, HM Coastguard and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service had been conducting searches along the River Waveney when they discovered the body of a man in the water yesterday afternoon.

The body is believed to be Mr Perkins, but formal identification is yet to take place, say police.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.