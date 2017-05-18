Biggest gala yet for Water Lilies Swimming School of Scole

The Water Lilies Swimming School hailed its annual gala in Harleston earlier this month as its “largest yet”, with more than 50 youngsters involved in races.

The event, which took place at Harleston High School’s swimming pool, saw children aged between seven and 12 of various skill levels try out competitive experiences beyond their usual lessons, with more than 120 race entries.

Now in its fifth year, the gala also featured fundraising activities, for the benefit of regional charities Nelson’s Journey, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The race heats included a 25-yard front crawl, back stroke, breast stroke and butterfly as well as 50m races and the individual medley, with each swimmer receiving a certificate and a medal.

A spokeswoman for the Water Lilies Swimming School said: “The event was exciting and everyone – from spectators to the children taking part – had a great afternoon.”