Big boost for Harleston school library after receiving £400 grant

The librarian of a Harleston school says she cried with joy when he learned her library would be boosted by a £400 grant for new books.

Archbishop Sancroft High School was awarded the funding by the The Siobhan Dowd Trust, in recognition of the efforts of librarian Sharon Ellis to help struggling readers in the Harleston schools cluster.

Ms Ellis visited the independent Diss Publishing Bookshop on Wednesday afternoon, along with a teaching assistant and three students, to select the books.

She told the Diss Express: “I was so happy to receive this grant. My library budget was tiny last year and I cried when I found out I had won.

“Our school library is really important. It is a safe and happy place where students can come in, read, play games and puzzles, form new friendships, revise, do homework, and it’s all about having the right support and environment for this to take place.”

The Siobhan Dowd Trust announced it will give away at least £1,000 a month to schools and youth groups this year in order to enable young people to discover reading.

Kate Powling, director of the trust, said: “The entry from Archbishop Sancroft High School was chosen by the judges because they liked the enthusiasm and creativity demonstrated by the librarian, who spreads the good work among local primary schools.”