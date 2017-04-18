Bidding open on final Ed Sheeran auction to raise money for EACH

Fans of Framlingham-born Ed Sheeran have a chance to bid on one more selection of items belonging to the music mega-star, in order to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The charity, for which Ed is an Ambassador, is auctioning T-shirts, trainers and more in four phases, with the first two having brought in £4,129 through the sale of 14 items.

Bidding for the third phase ended on Sunday, and bids on the auction’s final 15 lots are now open until April 23.

Jason High, EACH eBay Manager, said: “We’re delighted with how this auction is progressing, with valuable funds pouring in to help us continue provide care and support to life-threatened children and their families across East Anglia.”

For details, see www.each.org.uk/ed-sheeran-auction