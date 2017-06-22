Beer festival later this month to celebrate six successful months for The Fox in Garboldisham

It was a long, hard battle to get Garboldisham’s pub back open – it was nearly ten years in the making.

And to mark a successful six months of trading, the Garboldisham Fox will hold a beer festival later this month to mark the significant milestone.

The Grade II listed pub, which has stood in the village for nearly 250 years, had closed in February 2007.

But it reopened at the back end of last year as a micropub, open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with hundreds attending.

Future plans include a restaurant, games room, four small business units and accommodation.

Former director of the Garboldisham Fox Community Interest Company, and current volunteer and village resident Robbie Starling, said the venture had been a success so far – and praised the hard work of volunteers who made the project a reality.

“We are getting people back who used to live here and drink here and everybody who has been, everybody loves the idea,” he said.

“We have reached this point of six months, and we thought why not celebrate it with a beer festival?

“It has been heartwarming. We have had people come in with a tear in their eye, saying their mum or grandad used to drink here.

“It is lovely and for the village, we have kind of got a full house; we have got two churches, school, village shop, post office, and a pub. That is useful, especially for the older generation.”

The beer festival will take place across Friday, June 30 at 5pm, and Saturday July 1 and Sunday July 2 from 12pm. There will be food, 22 real ales and ciders from local Norfolk and Suffolk breweries, and music from the likes of Bigfat Zero, The Racketones, and The Johnny Jump Band.