Beaver Scouts in Eye use Smarties tubes to raise £120 for charity

A colony of Beaver Scouts in Eye have been doing something rather sweet for a good cause – raising £120.

The group enjoyed a celebratory year in 2016, with the Suffolk Beaver Scouts 30th birthday going wild with a pig sculpture trail in Ipswich.

So this year, the group decided to help others.

Assistant County Commissioner for Suffolk Scouting, six to 11 years, Brian Harvey, said: “ Last year was our year so I thought, ‘let’s help others in 2017’.

“A Smarties tube holds £12, so I asked my Beavers across Suffolk to see how they could fill theirs.”

The Beavers in Eye collected enough 20 pence pieces to fill up ten tubes.

They chose to support Ataxia UK. Ataxia is the name given to a group of rare neurological disorders that affect balance, coordination, and speech.

Scouts completed many chores around the house, such as weeding, washing up and even massaging Mum’s tired feet.

Mr Harvey added: “I am extremely proud of all those here in Eye for choosing this charity as young Seb, a young sufferer, enjoys making friends and having fun on a weekly basis”.