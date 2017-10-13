BBC regular Bob Flowerdew calls for better machines and signage at Diss railway station’s car park

A BBC Gardener’s Question Time regular found himself in a prickly situation after using a pay and display machine at Diss railway station.

Bob Flowerdew, an organic gardener and television and radio presenter, called RCP Parking “underhand and despicable”, claiming the company’s ticketing machines were faulty and its signage misleading at the Gilray Road car park.

Diss, Norfolk. BBC presenter Bob Flowerdew feels that the car parking machines at the train station in Diss do not work properly they don't show the correct fees being applied. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

The Dickleburgh resident said he parked his car in the car park and intended to leave it there from Friday, September 29, and return on the following Sunday.

Mr Flowerdew said: “I tried to pay for two nights stay in the car park, but the machine would jump up to charging me for a week, showing an incorrect amount to pay. I bought two tickets trying to get the right time, but failed. I spent £16 in the process.

“I placed both of my tickets in my car and left a note. I was worried when leaving my car that it may be taken away as I hadn’t had the correct tickets. Luckily, it was still there when I returned.

“The new sign correcting the much bigger, now out of date signs, is about the size of a packet of cigarettes. It is very easy to miss.

“There is so much signage around the car park that it is confusing for users and the machines haven’t worked properly for a long time.

“I was so annoyed that I used a red pen to write on the sign to warn other users.

“I would like the machines to give you what you ask for and for signs to be a lot more obvious.”

The signs at the car park have now been replaced, however, Mr Flowerdew said there are still issues to be sorted.

He said: “They have tried to get the job done, but they have failed to mention on the sign the charges when paying by card and the software still needs updating.”

The Diss Express has asked RCP Parking for a response to Mr Flowerdew’s claims, but is yet to receive a response.