Barrier fault at level crossing causing delays on the London to Norwich line

There are delays for rail passengers between London and Norwich due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing on the line.

Greater Anglia say services between Liverpool Street and Norwich, which also serves the Diss Express area, may be delayed by up to 10 minutes.

The fault is believed to be between Norwich and Diss. Trains are running at reduced speeds on all lines.

Disruption is expected until 4pm.

