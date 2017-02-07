Banham Zoo urges businesses to make voices heard on Brexit and key issues

Banham Zoo has encouraged fellow businesses in the tourism and leisure sector of East Anglian to make their voices heard in an annual survey.

The Tourism Business Survey, now in its 11th year, was launched by business advisers Larking Gowen, partnering with Visit East Anglia, to gauge business reactions to last year’s Brexit vote, and other issues affecting the industry.

Martin Dupee, director of operations at Banham Zoo and Africa Alive, said: “These are interesting times for us all and, it is my view, that this is the time for domestic tourism to reap the benefits of the uncertainty.”

Open until February 26, the survey is at www.tourismsurveys.co.uk