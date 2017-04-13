Banham Zoo’s newest addition weighs just 15 grams

Tipping the scales at a whopping 15 grams, Banham Zoo has welcomed the tiniest of tiny new additions in the form of a white-bellied pygmy marmoset.

The pygmy marmoset is the world’s smallest species of primate, with adults weighing in at about 150g.

Banham Zoo have recently reported the birth of a white-bellied pygmy marmoset, with their latest new offspring tipping the scales and an estimated weight of 15 grams. Photo: Banham Zoo.

Keepers have been keeping a very close eye on the parents and their new offspring but it is still too soon for staff to be able to determine the sex of their latest breeding success.

A spokesperson for Banham Zoo said: “This is the first successful breeding at the zoo from this particular pairing, Spongebob and Mojo, although the zoo has an enviable record for breeding pygmy marmosets and other related species of marmoset and tamarin, some of which are highly endangered in the wild.”

Pygmy marmosets come from South America, specifically Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia, and are found in the canopies of tropical moist lowland and montane forest.