Banham Zoo founders to step aside – nearly 50 years after founding it

The founders of Banham Zoo are to step aside – nearly 50 years after founding it.

The zoo was launched in 1968 by Martin and Caroline Goymour.

As you may imagine this will be a momentous change for us both, but necessary to ensure that ZSEA and its parks have every opportunity to progress, evolve and grow Martin Goymour, founder, Banham Zoo

And the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA), which is also responsible for Africa Alive! in Kessingland, has appointed Professor David Field as chief executive designate.

He will take over from My Goymour in the spring of 2018 – but the two will work together to ensure a “smooth” transition of the management of the local charity and wildlife resource.

He comes to ZSEA from the Zoological Society of London where he has worked for 15 years. More recently, he has been the ZSL Zoological Director responsible for both London Zoo and Whipsnade, and will relocate to East Anglia.

Mr Field said: “At Kessingland and Banham, East Anglia is extremely fortunate to have two of the best presented and managed collections of animals in the country.

“They are a wonderful resource for education and conservation and I look forward to a long and happy association.

“It will be a very great challenge and privilege to follow the wonderful works of Martin Goymour and the teams at these two parks.”

The outgoing Mr Goymour said: “As you may imagine this will be a momentous change for us both, but necessary to ensure that ZSEA and its parks have every opportunity to progress, evolve and grow.

“We are extremely proud of the contributions and achievements made to wildlife conservation and education and being part of the great team of people that are at the heart of the parks. It has been a tremendous journey, and one that we actively want ZSEA to continue with”.