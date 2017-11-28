Banham runner completes five mile run to raise money for Children in Need

Louis Hedge, aged 12 and from Banham, has a long track record of organising sponsored events.
Now he has hit the road, completing a five mile run for this year’s Children in Need and has raised £235.73.
The Wymondham High pupil completed the run in 54 minutes and 16 seconds.
He said: “Every year I organize by myself a sponsored something. Last year I did a sponsored Lego build, but this year I did a five mile run”.
“Halfway I found it really difficult, but I kept reminding myself that this was for Children In Need and charity, so I must keep going.”
