Banham runner completes five mile run to raise money for Children in Need

Louis Hedge, aged 12 and from Banham, has a long track record of organising sponsored events.

Now he has hit the road, completing a five mile run for this year’s Children in Need and has raised £235.73.

Louis Hedge, aged 12, completes a five mile run for this years Children in Need and has raised �235.73. Submitted picture.

The Wymondham High pupil completed the run in 54 minutes and 16 seconds.

He said: “Every year I organize by myself a sponsored something. Last year I did a sponsored Lego build, but this year I did a five mile run”.

“Halfway I found it really difficult, but I kept reminding myself that this was for Children In Need and charity, so I must keep going.”