Banham pupils splash out for Water Aid in solidarity with struggling families

In developing nations around the world, some people walk for hours every day to gain access to clean water.

For one day, pupils at Banham Primary School recently tried to emulate this experience in a sponsored ‘water carry’ event around their school playground, for the benefit of Water Aid.

Organised by the school council, the fundraiser saw children carry different amounts for varying periods of time, and brought in more than £600 to go towards the charity’s work internationally.

Paul Seeman, school headteacher, said: “The school council choose a single charity to raise money for each year so the children can really begin to learn and understand the issues around that charity and why it needs to raise money.

“This event really helped children empathise with families around the world who may have to walk miles carrying heavy loads of water.

“With only just over 100 children in the school, we were delighted with the amount we raised for Water Aid and look forward to presenting them with a substantial sum of money in July.”