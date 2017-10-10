Banham Primary pupils can get in touch with their wild side once again after relaunch

Banham Primary School children have had the chance to get in touch with their wild side once again.

The wildlife area at the school was relaunched following a revamp last Thursday.

Banham Primary School has officially relaunched its revamped wildlife area. Angela Sharpe Photography.

Headteacher Paul Seeman said a “significant” amount of money and time had been spent on the improvements over the past year, which was assisted by parents, the PTA, and community organisations.

Work includes relining the pond, replanting, and adding a variety of chainsaw sculptures, featuring a seating area and Sammy the Slug.

At the official launch, Tim Page, from Wildside, provided his expertise for the environment and habitat of the area, as well as the sculptures.

He worked with all of the school’s classes across the official launch day, organising bug hunts, hedgehog projects and pond talks.

Now it is a really useable, fantastic resource and staff and children can’t wait to get using it Paul Seeman, headteacher, Banham Primary School

“The wildlife area had been left alone for a little too long and had resulted in the pond liner becoming damaged and certain invasive plants crowding out other plant life,” said Mr Seeman.

“Thanks to Tim Page, the PTA and staff members’ hard work we have relined the pond, replenished the plants with help from Swallow Aquatics in East Harling, designed areas to attract bugs and butterflies and also included a seating/teaching area.

“Now it is a really useable, fantastic resource and staff and children can’t wait to get using it.”

Banham Primary School has officially relaunched its revamped wildlife area. Angela Sharpe Photography