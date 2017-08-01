Bag a bargain when Diss Brocante returns

Diss will take a step back in time – with some French influence – as its Brocante vintage market returns on Saturday, August 19.

It is back after the success of two similar events last year and will run from 10am and 4pm at Fair Green. Entry is free. A raft of vintage goods will be available to purchase from 70 Brocanteurs and traders , including clothing, jewellery, china, tools, collectables, linens, bottles, post cards, militaria, ornaments, retro kitchen items, bric-a-brac, furniture, agricultural bygones, and more. Visitors can park on the green without charge and there will be light refreshments for sale.

The event is organised by the Fair Green Neighbourhood Association.

Profits from the event will be used to maintain the green.