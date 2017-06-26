Bacton furniture store bounces back after devastating fire

Finbows Furnishers has risen from the ashes with a pop up shop after the business’ main building was destroyed by a fire last Friday.

Suffolk Fire service was called to Finbows Yard, Bacton just before midnight last night by neighbours who had been woken by the blaze in the 30m square building.

Twelve fire crews from Fire crews from Stowmarket, Elmswell Ixworth Diss, Newmarket, Debenham, Ipswich, Hadleigh and Eye attended the blaze.

The premises of the pop up shop is in Finbows Yard in Station Road, Bacton. The building had been previously used for storage by another business.

Manager of Finbows Furnishers Jason Scruby, 33, from Cotton, said: “We just wanted to have our name above a door again.

“It is only a small storage shed, so we can’t hope to run the business as normal. But, it’s an office and meeting place where people can find us and talk to us. “People have been amazing, we have had lots of people offering to help us.”

When considering the business’ recovery, Jason said: “It’s a small step in the right direction.”