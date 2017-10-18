Award success as Roydon girl guides add qualifications to CVs

It was award success as the 1st Roydon’s senior section Girl Guide group have garnered an impressive selection of qualifications to add to their CVs.

Recently, three members have been awarded Commonwealth awards, two have gained young leader awards, two have gained adult leader awards and several have received Look Wider badges and were certificated.

Members of the Senior section follow the Look Wider programme. It has eight themes covering everything from fitness to community action.

The Commonwealth award is for members keen to learn more about the history of the organisation and learn the other 53 states in the Commonwealth.

Both the young leader and leadership qualification help participants take an active tole in running the units.

Leader in charge, Emily Pilsbury-Gaun, said: “It is brilliant to see the next generation of future leaders giving up their time to provide opportunities for their younger peers, just as someone once did for them.

“These awards help develop skills such as leadership, communication and team working – all which make impressive additions to any CV. The awards will be beneficial for years to come.”