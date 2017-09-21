Auditions opening for Harleston Player’s production of Around The World in 80 Days

Aspiring amateur actors and actresses have the chance to be in the Harleston Player’s latest production, Around The World in 80 Days.

Auditions for the drama company’s January 2018 show will be held in Jay’s Green community centre, in Harleston, on Tuesday from 8pm.

Further auditions are also set to take place on Sunday, October 1, from 2pm to 4pm.

Call backs, if required, will be on Tuesday, October 3, from 7pm to 10pm.

The play, adapted from the Jules Verne book by local playwright Eileen Ryan, tells the story of Phileas Fogg and his bet to travel around the world in just 80 days.

The play’s director, David Cumming, said: “This will be a fast-paced, exciting show, girdling the world, crossing continents, travelling by train, steamship, sailing boat, sledge and even elephant.

“If you are keen to be involved in this show, there is a large selection of parts, so do come along to the auditions.”

The production is supported by Norfolk County Council’s Arts Project Fund.

For more information, go to harlestonplayers.co.uk, visit the Facebook page, or call 07947 318297.