Auction of Ed’s threads raises more than £8,000 for EACH

An auction of clothes worn by Framlingham-born pop sensation Ed Sheeran has helped raise more than £8,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

It’s the second big fundraising boost thanks to the Suffolk star, who is an ambassador for the charity — his teenage drum kit was auctioned off recently to the tune of £2,650.

The first part of the auction was held on eBay, with more than 100 items available for a ten-day period this month.

A three-piece Ermengildo Zegna suit he wore to Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in 2014 sold for £520 and was the top performing lot.

A Jack Wills hoody he had been pictured in next to Martin Garrix went for £245, a Duffer of St George T-shirt he wore to the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards in 2011 made £240 and an orange hoody with the words Justice for Gingers emblazoned across the front brought in £215.

And a Burberry suit jacket Ed wore to the 2013 Grammy Awards when he performed alongside Elton John was snapped up for £175.

A small collection of clothing was kept for a silent auction at the EACH shop in Framlingham, close to the 25-year-old’s family home.

Jason High, EACH eBay Manager, said: “We’re really happy with the funds generated by Ed’s clothing. Our thanks to everyone who took part in the auction and also to Brandbank, which kindly took photos of each individual item, for free, for us to use on our eBay store.

“Our supporters shouldn’t forget that we still have nearly 100 other items, from books and clothing to electricals and home decorations, listed on our eBay store. There are always new lots appearing so it’s well worth keeping an eye on!”

To view EACH’s eBay store, visit www.ebay.co.uk/usr/eastangliachildrenshospices.