Attleborough to receive share of £230,000 as Breckland councillor concedes high streets facing ‘real challenges’

Attleborough is set to receive a share of nearly a quarter of a million pounds as Breckland Council aims to support the “regeneration” of its market towns.

The council’s cabinet members approved proposals on Monday to allocate £230,000 to be spent on projects which they hope will strengthen the economic, social and cultural standing of Breckland’s five market towns – Attleborough, Thetford, Dereham, Swaffham and Watton.

As is the case in many parts of the country, Breckland’s high streets and town centres are facing real challenges, such as competition from out-of-town shopping centres, nearby cities, and online shopping Paul Claussen, Breckland Council executive member for place

The council says the funding has been reallocated to the Market Towns Initiative from the council’s Pride in Breckland programme. They say the move will enable to ‘progress’ their market town plan further, working alongside town councils to help them thrive in the long term.

Cllr Paul Claussen, Breckland Council executive member for place, said: “Market towns are a key feature of the local landscape and play an important role in our district’s economy.

“As is the case in many parts of the country, Breckland’s high streets and town centres are facing real challenges, such as competition from out-of-town shopping centres, nearby cities, and online shopping.

“I’m pleased to see considerable funding being put behind this initiative and a commitment for Breckland to work with its partners to further promote and protect our market towns.”