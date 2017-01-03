Attleborough to benefit from Breckland Council funding in bid to boost growth

Attleborough is set to receive a share of nearly £25,000 as Breckland District Council aims to boost its market towns to attract more visitors and businesses.

The proposals, put together by the town councils and approved by Breckland’s cabinet today, will see funding of £23,017 split across the five market towns — Attleborough, Thetford, Swaffham, Watton, and Dereham — based on their populations.

Last year, each of the town councils were asked by Breckland Council to draw up plans for how they could use the money to encourage residents and visitors to shop in the district’s towns and support new businesses.

Cllr William Nunn, Breckland’s Leader, commented: “Supporting the growth and success of our market towns is a key priority for Breckland Council and I’m pleased that we are working closely with the local town councils and businesses in their areas to make best use of this available funding.

“The projects put forward will give visitors and new businesses even more reasons to come to our market towns, which will support their growth. They will also enhance the towns for our residents and existing businesses.”