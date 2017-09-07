Attleborough site manager for East Anglian house building company wins industry award

Eight site managers – including one from Attleborough – working for an East Anglian house building company have been recognised for their dedication to building high-quality homes.

The site managers working for Taylor Wimpey have been awarded NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award – the only UK-wide award scheme recognising the contribution of site managers achieving the highest standards in new home construction.

I think the key to being a successful site manager is showing commitment to the job and being passionate about what you do – you have to be driven. Stephen Fulcher

The scheme aims to raise the build quality of new homes in the UK.

Stephen Fulcher has worked for Taylor Wimpey for 20 years and is the senior site manager at the Grosvenor Park branch in Attleborough – winning the award for the third time.

He said: “It means everything to me to receive this award. It is a real testament to my team’s hard work at Grosvenor Park.

“I think the key to being a successful site manager is showing commitment to the job and being passionate about what you do – you have to be driven.

“It is also really important to have a good team structure. From the moment we start building a new home, right up until the day we see the customer move in, we all work together.”

Barry Pennock, production director, said: “It gives us tremendous pride to receive such an accolade in achieving eight NHBC Pride in the Job awards. Being the best in the UK is an exceptional performance.”

Caroline Carter, sales and marketing director, added: “We are delighted that the achievements of our site managers have been recognised by these prestigious awards, which are testament to their hard work and dedication.

“We must also remember this success is the result of a fantastic team effort – so all our staff should be proud of what they’ve achieved.”