Attleborough set to expand with 4,000 new homes

Attleborough is set to explode in size with 4,000 new homes planned to be built on land to the south of the town.

The urban expansion will see the town grow to nearly double the size, cover an area of 217 hectares – meaning good news for job-searchers, as about 818 full-time staff will be required.

An illustration of the development. Picture: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Three new neighbourhoods will be built – Town Oaks, Poplar Meadows and Borough Lane.

Councillor for Queens Ward and Attleborough’s mayor, Jeremy Burton told the Diss Express that the expansion will have a “positive impact” on the town.

He said: “Our main focus will be on the infrastructure of the expansion at the moment.”

A new southern link road will also be constructed to help reduce congestion. The planned road will cost about £18m.

Map of the planned developments. Picture: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Mr Burton added: “The expansion represents real progress for Attleborough. It will provide employment and is not intended to be a dormitory town.”

The new expansion will also feature a linear park - a green space that will run from one side of the expansion to the other.

Mr Burton said: “I am excited about the linear park as it will provide a large recreational area with sports facilities and community amenities.”

Planning application was submitted by Attleborough Land Ltd on July 31 and Breckland Council will make its decision by November 21.

Map of the planned development. Picture: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

The plans include two new entry (2FE) primary schools, supermarket, petrol filling station, community centre, an extensive pedestrian and cycle network, shops and community buildings and new sports pitches.

A public referendum of the neighbourhood plan is planned for later this year.

Completion of the new expansion is expected for 2026, with work starting in 2019.