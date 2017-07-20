Attleborough residents encouraged to have their say on how £4.5m should be spent to improve town centre

Attleborough residents are being encouraged to have their say – and potentially influence how £4.5m is spent to improve the town centre.

A public consultation launched this week, with a drop-in event on Tuesday, while people can also have their say online.

Information and comments received through the consultations can then help us fine tune the plans and hopefully iron out potential issues to make them the best possible solution that balances the needs of all road users Rhodri Oliver, local member for Attleborough

Norfolk County Council won £4.5m of Local Growth Fund (LGF) funding from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership to support planning growth within Attleborough.

The council says the money will help the town grow as “smoothly and successfully as possible,” adding it will help resolve some current problems with its road and transport networks.

Councillor Rhodri Oliver, local member for Attleborough, said: “An important part of finalising proposals on these schemes is to get feedback on them from those using the area, whether they’re drivers, cyclists, pedestrians or bus passengers.

“Information and comments received through the consultations can then help us fine tune the plans and hopefully iron out potential issues to make them the best possible solution that balances the needs of all road users.

“I’d encourage all Attleborough residents and business to get involved and have their views listened to.”

Earlier this year, Norfolk County Council developed initial proposals for how this money could be spent on the town centre and over the last few months it has been making some adjustments to these following input from Attleborough Town Council and others.

One of the big schemes to be consulted on is the plan to reduce congestion in the town centre and improve the flow of traffic by converting Surrogate Street from one-way traffic to two way and make changes to the road’s junctions with Church Street and Connaught Road, making it safer for people to cross on foot at these points.

Councillor Martin Wilby, chairman of the Environment, Development and Transport Committee, added “It’s inevitable that the population of Attleborough will increase over the next 20 years so it’s vital that we make improvements to its infrastructure now, to ensure it’s able to cope with more residents and businesses in the town centre.

“We really want everyone to get involved and develop a plan of changes that will make the town a better place to live and work, long into the future.”

To find out more about the projects, how to comment and to view the associated plans, visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/tfa.

Responses can be made by completing a survey and returning to Transport for Attleborough, CES - Highway Projects, Norfolk County Council, County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DH or emailing tfa@norfolk.gov.uk.

The deadline for responses is midnight on Sunday, August 13, 2017.