Attleborough residents concerned over poultry factory odour

Residents in Attleborough have voiced their concerns at a town council meeting over odour believed to be emanating from a poultry factory in the town.

Banham Poultry Limited, located in Station Road, is a family run business that has been in operation for more than 40 years.

Banham Poultry Limited currently sits on the southern edge of the town. But, with almost 4,000 new houses due to be built in the town, it will eventually have a more central position.

The town’s mayor, Jeremy Burton, reassured residents that Attleborough Town Council was monitoring the odour.

He said: “The discussion was sparked by two or three emails that the town council had received concerning the smell from the poultry factory.

“As a town council we do keep and eye on it and monitor it. We have a good working relationship with Banham Poultry and they are one of the largest employers in Attleborough.”

A spokesperson for Banham Poultry Limited said the factory constantly monitors odour both on and around the Station Road site and always takes complaints seriously and implements a range of significant “remedial actions” in response.

They added: “Banham Poultry is proud to be a local business and we want to do everything we can to make sure that the communities which we are a part of are not adversely affected by our operations.

“We have our own Environmental Management Team and as part of current development works at the Station Road site there will be further improvements made to the odour abatement systems, with new technologies and new buildings being installed.”