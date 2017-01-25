Attleborough man to celebrate 34th wedding anniversary by running London Marathon

An Attleborough man is set to celebrate his 34th wedding anniversary in a rather unique way — by taking on the Virgin London Marathon.

Paul Barkshire and wife Bridget’s marriage milestone falls on April 23 — the same day as the popular event.

Mr Barkshire, a director of Lings Mitsubishi in Lowestoft, has gone from a complete non-runner to someone taking part in small races and pounding the streets of his home town each morning to build up the mileage.

The 54-year-old will be running for Children with Cancer UK and hopes for raise £10,000.

He said: “When I had my place confirmed I realised I had committed myself to achieving two things — raising as much as possible for Children With Cancer UK, and winning a personal battle with my own health and fitness.

“My wife, Bridget, is having an anniversary with a difference this year, cheering me on! And all the staff at Lings have been terrific too — they’ve really fuelled my determination to succeed.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Paul’s cause can do so by sponsoring him at www.justgiving.com/owner-email/pleasesponsor/Paul-Barkshire.

Or, you can pledge to the cause by calling Mr Barkshire on 07887 590933