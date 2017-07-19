Attleborough man’s ‘graffilthy’ art captures Bradley Lowery’s special bond with England ace

Have your say

Bradley Lowery’s smile – and bond with England star Jermaine Defoe – captured the hearts of the nation.

A passionate Sunderland fan, six-year-old Bradley died on July 7. He had fought childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

And their friendship, and Bradley’s fight against the disease, has been the inspiration of Norfolk-based van artist Ruddy Muddy.

Described as ‘graffilthy’ art, Rick Minns, who lives near Attleborough, has previously created images of missing airman Corrie McKeague, to aid with the search, Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy and former Norwich City boss Alex Neil ahead of last season’s East Anglian derby, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the run up the General Election in June.

The art also features the link to the Crowdfunding page to support the Bradley Lowery foundation – which aims to help families with their own fundraising campaigns.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bradleylowerysfight

Follow Ruddy Muddy on Twitter – @Ruddy_Muddy