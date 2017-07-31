Attleborough Heritage Group to look after Grade II listed train station

Attleborough Heritage Group have come to the rescue after the town’s railway station bids farewell to its gardener Noel Shearing.

Mr Shearing is hanging up his secateurs following many years of looking after the station’s grounds.

Marie Youngs is a Attleborough Heritage Committee member and was instrumental in setting up the new Station Adopter Group.

She said: “I feel that adopting the train station is a splendid opportunity for us to connect further with the community, and to play a part in looking after the area around our Grade II listed railway facility is a bonus.”