Attleborough car park to close for improvement works

An Attleborough car park will close for the best part of a week later this month to allow for improvement work to take place.

Horse Pit car park in Attleborough will close from 7am, Tuesday, September 12, re-opening on Monday, September 18.

Cllr Paul Claussen, Breckland Council executive member for Place said: “Supporting our town centre businesses is a priority for the council and, while I appreciate that the essential improvement works may cause temporary inconvenience for some residents, it is important that our car parks are kept in good repair.”

A spokesperson for Breckland Council said town councils and local businesses were informed about the planned works early in August and notices will be put up in the car park in advance of the improvements taking place.

Improvement works are also set to take place in two of Thetford’s car parks.

Adverse weather conditions during the closure period could see an extension to the planned times.

All other car parks in the Breckland district will remain open as usual.

For more information contact Breckland’s Facilities Management Team on 01362 656870, or visit www.breckland.gov.uk