Attleborough Academy teacher celebrates 30 years of service

An Attleborough teacher who celebrates three decades of service to his school this year says it has been “a privilege to have worked with so many outstanding young people” during his career.

Simon Davies, Assistant Principal at Attleborough Academy, reached his 30 year milestone with the school at the start of the new term, having first joined the staff of what was then known as Attleborough High School back in January 1987.

Staff and students helped to mark the occasion with a celebration cake featuring photos of the past 30 years, made by local cakemaker Edible Elegance.

Mr Davies said: “It is a real pleasure teaching at Attleborough. I have never before experienced such a sense of community, where staff, students and parents work so well together to make the academy a really special place.”

Beginning as a PE and history teacher, Mr Davies was quickly promoted to Year Head, and then Assistant Principal, serving under three headteachers.

Principal Neil McShane said: “Mr Davies is an integral part of academy life. In the 30 years he has taught here, he has positively changed the life of so many young people, and had a huge impact on our community.”