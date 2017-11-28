Attleborough Academy Sixth Form builds bridges as students tackle construction challenge

Year 12 students from Attleborough Academy Sixth Form took part in a Bridge Building session – ran by a team of staff from RG Carter.

The construction business, who recently opened a new premises in the town, provide construction, civil engineering and project management services.

Assistant Principal, Carmina McConnell, said: “We are always looking to extend the opportunities for our Sixth Form students, to provide them with the knowledge and understanding about possible future employment, and to develop the skills to meet the needs of workplaces both locally and nationally.

“Through the link we have built up with RG Carter, students have increased their understanding about the extensive range of employment possibilities available in the construction and Civil Engineering industry.”

Students enjoyed a session beginning with a presentation about construction and the challenges of design and students were presented with the design challenge of producing, in teams, a weight bearing bridge with only paper, string and tape for the construction.

Working in teams, students had to design their constructions and to build them. The day concluded with each bridge being put to the test.

The teams with the most effective designs were awarded tubs of chocolates, provided by RG Carter.