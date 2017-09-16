Aslacton couple’s fundraiser is a real family affair

A couple from Aslacton have helped raise more than £2,000 in what turned out to be a real family affair,

Jayne and Phillip Ramsay joined more than 20 family members to support Jayne’s cousin, Paul Moore, in his fundraiser for the Community Sports Foundation (CSF).

Paul Moore, 42, from Fakenham, has suffered from mild cerebral palsy all his life and wanted to support the foundation, run by Norfolk County Football Association and Norwich City Football Club, which also runs a football team for people living with the condition.

On Saturday, Jayne and Phillip, directors of Chapel Doors in Diss, joined more than 20 family members in a day of fundraising activities, which included a parachute jump, a 75-mile cycle ride and a five-mile walk.

“Phillip made the parachute jump with two others and then he and I both joined nine other family members for a cycle ride from Beccles to Fakenham,” said Jayne.

“At Fakenham, we met another eight family members who had walked to meet us and we’d all been sponsored beforehand to raise the cash.”

Donations can still be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mooreandmore.