Aslacton braced for five-day road closure for ‘major’ work

There will be a road closure in Aslacton for five days next month as Norfolk County Council carries out “major carriageway reconstruction works”.

Kerbing and minor drainage works have already been carried out in Moulton Road this month – with the major work beginning on Monday, October 2.

They should be completed on Friday, October 6 – weather permitting.

The site will extend from the junction with B1134 Long Row through to the entrance to the Maltings.

Access to businesses and properties to business and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained from one end at all times – but the council says some disruption is “inevitable”.

A spokesperson added: “The County Council would like to thank people for their patience while these works to replace the existing worn out road surface are carried out.”

The work, which will cost £90,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.