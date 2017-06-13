Artists to throw open studio doors for Harleston and Waveney Art Trail

One of the Waveney Valley’s biggest arts events of the year is fast approaching, with 34 art studios opening their days in and around Harleston from next weekend.

The Harleston and Waveney Art Trail (HWAT) collective will be showcasing illustrations, paintings, prints, sculptures and other artworks at 31 different locations in the Waveney Valley, across three weekends.

Malcolm Cudmore, HWAT chairman, said: “The trail includes artists that have been trail members since its establishment thirteen years ago as well as several new and returning members.

“This year’s Trail is really full of great work - with probably the widest range of genres and styles that we’ve ever had.”

Painter Barbara Bernard, one of the artists opening their studio, added: “My year revolves around the few weeks of HWAT Open Studios.

“I love having an excuse to talk about my work to a wide range of visitors, hearing what brought them to my studio, finding out what appeals to them or doesn’t, getting surprising feedback, and simply sharing what I do.”

The trail runs June 24-25, July 1-2, and July 8-9, from 11am to 6pm each day.

For more information, please visit www.hwat.org.uk