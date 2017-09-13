Arrests made and vehicles seized after spate of crime in Diss during August

Local policing inspector for South Norfolk Jason Selvarajah says a number of arrests have been made and stolen vehicles recovered following a “spate” of crime in Diss in the past month.

Mr Selvarajah said five arrests were made, including one suspect being immediately recalled to prison – while the local Neighbourhood Policing Team has been trialling thermal imaging equipment in August.

As the weather changes we ask that people who have oil fired heating consider the security of their oil tanks Jason Selvarajah, local policing inspector, South Norfolk

And he warned as the cold weather begins to set in, thieves would be turning their attention to oil tanks.

“As the weather changes we ask that people who have oil-fired heating consider the security of their oil tanks,” he said. “We start to see a rise in thefts of heating oil as people start to fill tanks in preparation for the winter.

“Speeding, anti-social behaviour and drugs appear the main concerns across the area. My team and I will continue to tackle these problems and update the work undertaken via social media.”

Crime figures for August: Diss, Bressingham, Burston and Roydon: Burglary, business and community – 3; Burglary, residential – 11; Criminal damage – 5; Domestic – 9; Possession of controlled substance – 1; Possesion of weapons – 1; Public fear, alarm or distress – 2; Robbery – 1; Theft from a motor vehicle – 3; Theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle – 3; Theft of pedal cycle – 1.

Scole and Dickleburgh: Criminal damage – 2; Domestic – 1; Public fear, alarm or distress – 2; Theft from a motor vehicle – 1.

Harleston, Earsham and Beck Vale: Anti-social behaviour – 1; Burglary, business and community – 1; Burglary, residential – 3; Criminal damage – 3; Domestic – 6; Public fear, alarm or distress – 5.

Long Stratton, Hempnall and Forncett: Arson – 2; Anti-social – 1; Burglary, business and community – 3; Burglary, residential –3; Criminal damage – 5; Domestic – 3; Public fear, alarm or distress – 3.

Bunwell: Burglary, business and community – 1; Criminal damage – 1; Domestic – 3; Possession of controlled substance – 1; Theft from a motor vehicle – 1.

Tasburgh: Burglary, residential –1; Criminal damage –1.

Newton Flotman: Burglary, residential – 1; Criminal damage – 2; Domestic – 1.