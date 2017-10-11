Are you the winner? Time running out to find £1m lottery prize winner in Waveney district

The clock is ticking for an unaware lottery winner in the Waveney district to come froward and claim a £1 million prize.

The weekly Lotto Millionaire Raffle prize guarantees to create two millionaires, one on Wednesday and one on Saturday.

But, the lucky winner from the Lotto draw on April 26, 2017, has still to check their ticket and claim the prize. The ticket’s winning Millionaire Raffle code is AQUA 5599 5162. The ticket holder has until October 23, 2017, to make their claim.

For every Lotto line played, players automatically receive a Lotto Millionaire Raffle code printed on their ticket.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Time is fast running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

“We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing Lotto ticket could be hiding. This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK. In the Waveney district nearly 650 individual National Lottery grants have been awarded to help projects.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket, should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.