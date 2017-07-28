Are you ready to get muddy, wet and dirty in Old Buckenham to support EACH?

Are you ready to be ‘Heroic’ and take on a gruelling challenge to support East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH)?

Old Buckenham will play host to the charity’s first 5km obstacle course challenge, raising vital funds.

Taking place on Saturday, September 23, participants will get muddy, wet and dirty for the charity, which cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across East Anglia.

Tal Williams, EACH Fundraiser said: “We are really excited about the first Heroic event for EACH.

“The day is guaranteed to be a challenge, but also good fun and great for spectators too.

“All funds raised will be to enable us to continue supporting local children and young people with a life-threatening condition, and their families.

“We are grateful to our headline sponsor Bateman Groundworks for their support.

“This is an ideal challenge for individuals or groups and company teams. We have already had a lot of interest for the event and spaces are limited.”

The event is for people aged 14 and above with individual entry costing £20. There is also a group price of £17.50 per person, for a minimum of six people.

Early bird prices are also on offer and the charity is welcoming any additional sponsorship participants are able to raise.

Anyone able to raise more than £100 in sponsorship will be entered into a special grand draw with prizes on offer.

EACH are also seeking volunteers to help out on the day. If you are able to help, call Tal Williams on 01953 666767

To register for Heroic, visit www.each.org.uk/heroic