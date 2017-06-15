Archbishop Sancroft is ‘Outstanding’ in inspection

Archbishop Sancroft High School has been ranked as ‘Outstanding’ following a recent SIAMS (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) inspection.

Staff and governors at the Harleston high school are said to be delighted at the inspection’s result. The high school had been rated as ‘Good’ in the past.

Since being appointed as headteacher in 2008, I’ve strived to provide a distinctively Christian community in which young people benefit from excellent teaching... Headteacher Richard Cranmer

The May 2017 inspection report found that the school had “excellent pastoral and academic support of all pupils”.

The report also said that pupils make good progress across all subject areas, and were on track to meet or exceed national expectations for progress between Key Stages 2 and 4. Religious Education was also found to be outstanding.

The report said that “parents greatly appreciate the unstinting work by the school’s head of student support and all staff for their children and other family members.”

It also praised the high school’s work with pupils with special needs.

Headteacher Richard Cranmer said: “Since being appointed as headteacher in 2008, I’ve strived to provide a distinctively Christian community in which young people benefit from excellent teaching in an environment in which they are nurtured and challenged to be the very best they can be.”