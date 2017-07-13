Appleyard Fayre fundraiser to return for 12th time – with jungle theme

Banham is set to start summer with a bang as the Appleyard Fayre makes its return for the 12th year running and heighten the £49,000 it has raised so far.

The Appleyard Fayre will take place on July 22nd between 11am and 11pm in Appleyard Meadow in Kennington Road, Banham.

The day promises all the joy and fun of a traditional country fayre. This year’s twist is a jungle theme – guests are encouraged to don fancy dress.

Arts and cottage crafts and traditional and not-so-traditional games will be available for visitors to enjoy.

Food will also be on offer to complement the ciders and ales available. The event will be topped off with music and entertainment.

The musical acts featuring at this year’s Appleyard Fayre include Ludlam Pikes, Floydy ’n’ Slips, Guranfoe, Liam Harvey, the Easy Brothers and Vincent Knight.

For peckish visitors, a barbecue, pizza, crepes and curries will be available.

Money raised by the event will go to local projects and charities.

Tickets start at £3 for adults and are £1 for accompanied children.

Organiser Liam Harvey said: “Appleyard Fayre is a fun-filled family day out, all in the name of charity.”

For more, go to http:// appleyardfayre.weebly.com/