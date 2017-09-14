Apple Mac computer taken from Roydon home

An Apple Mac computer has been stolen during a burglary in Roydon.

It happened at some point between 2pm and 8pm, when offenders entered a property in Lewis Drive, via an insecure door.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/63890/17.