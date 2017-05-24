Appeal to trace pedestrian after collision in Attleborough

Police are seeking for help in tracing a woman who was involved in a road accident in Attleborough at the weekend.

Norfolk Constabulary received reports a car was being driven dangerously on High Street at approximately 9am on Saturday, May 20.

It is believed the car was in collision with a female pedestrian before leaving the area.

The pedestrian has not yet been traced and officers are keen to speak to her.

Darius Giedraitis, aged 50 and from Besthorpe Road in Attleborough, has been charged with dangerous driving, drink driving, driving without a license and driving without insurance.

Giedraitis is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, July 7.

Anyone with information should contact DC Kirstie Burton at Wymondham Police investigation Centre on 101.