Police are appealing for information after a road rage incident in Diss.

It happened in the Poundstretcher car park in Vinces Road, at about 3.20pm on Sunday, December 4.

The driver of a blue Citroen Saxo became involved in an altercation with the driver of a black Nissan Qashquai which resulted in the driver of the Nissan chasing the Citroen.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101.