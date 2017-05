Police are appealing for information after a crash in Framlingham on Wednesday.

Suffolk Police and the East of England NHS Ambulance Service Trust were alerted just before 4.20pm to reports of a collision between a black Ford Focus and a pedestrian in Riverside.

A woman in her 90s suffered serious injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD 294 of May 10.