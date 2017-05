Police are appealing for information after two crimes in Hempnall.

Damage was caused at Hempnall Village Hall, sometime between 5pm on May 20 and 8am the following day.

And between 8pm on May 19 and 10am on May 21, a number of tennis balls were stolen from Hempnall Tennis Club.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111