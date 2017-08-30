Appeal for information after burglars target unlocked property in Diss

Police are appealing for information after burglars targeted an unlocked property in Diss.

The incident happened in Lord Road, sometime between 10.30pm on Monday, August 28 and 8.30am the following day. The rear door had been left unlocked.

It is thought a bag had been stolen, but this was recovered nearby.

The South Norfolk Police Twitter account (@SouthNorfPolice) tweeted: “Please ensure doors are locked when going to bed.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.