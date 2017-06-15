Appeal after two burglaries in Diss

Diss has been targeted by thieves twice this week – prompting Norfolk Constabulary to appeal for information.

The first incident took place in Willbye Avenue at about 3.40am on Tuesday, June 13.

A number of suspects gained entry and stole a purse from within.

And at about 4.30am on the same day, a property in Field House Gardens was also entered, where a handbag was stolen.

Norfolk Constabulary has reminded home owners to remain vigilant, and ensure doors are locked at night.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Hayley Jennings at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.