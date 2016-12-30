Appeal after fatal collision in Weeting

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a collision in Weeting yesterday (December 29).

A BMW 323 convertible was travelling on the B1106 Lynn Road towards Weeting when it left the carriageway and collided with a tree at about 6.40am.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and was re-opened shortly after 12.40pm.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of the BMW prior to the crash.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101.