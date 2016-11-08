Animal charity to open store in Diss by end of November

A new charity store is set to open its doors in Diss by the end of the month.

The Diss Express understands PACT Animal Sanctuary, which claims to be the largest ‘all animal’ sanctuary in Norfolk and Suffolk, will open its tenth store in Market Place.

The premises which will host the new PACT charity shop in Diss. ANL-160311-102358001

It will be in the former home of Johnson Cleaners, and is due to open in late November.

It is the first store of the charity, based in Hingham, to be opened in the Diss Express area.

Regional manager Steve Poole stressed the importance of stores to charities, and added that despite Diss already having a number of charity shops in the town, they had already received a good omen.

He said they were different to many others in the town, in that money would be going to a local cause.

The premises which will host the new PACT charity shop in Diss. ANL-160311-102409001

“It is really important to us because that is what raises the money to help fund the animal sanctuary,” he said.

“One day we were there with the owner and a chap walked up the road, asking about the charity. He took £10 out and gave it to the owner.

“We thought ‘what a good omen, the people of Diss are already donating.”

Diss Town Council leader Graham Minshull said the council has no control over whomoccupies the town’s premises.

“The problem is people have the belief a town council or any council would have the power to prevent people from opening any kind of shop they like — we don’t,” he said.

Currently charities can get relief on business rates.

Mr Minshull added the Government was due to examine these rules next year, which he said may encourage more people to open shops.

The Diss PACT store is looking for volunteers, and is also advertising for a paid role in store manager. If you can volunteer, call 01362 820775.

For more on PACT, visit www.pactsanctuary.org