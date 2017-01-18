An event only two years old — but Stradbroke Triathlon is making a national splash

An annual triathlon event in Stradbroke which has been running for just two years has made a splash on the national stage.

The 2016 incarnation of the event, run by Norfolk-based event provider Active Outdoor Sport, together with EveryOne Active at Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre, has been voted runner-up in an award for Best UK Triathlon by online race listing and review site, Racecheck.

Stradbroke Triathlon 2016. Submitted photo.

Results were compiled by competitors completing a post-event race review and scoring key components of the organisation and course. It scored 4.88 out of five and came a close second to Eastbourne Triathlon, which received a score of 4.92. All in all 247 events were in the running for the title.

Organiser for Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre Maria Smith said: “Last year’s event was fantastic, the atmosphere was amazing. We had so much support from the local people, several of which volunteered to be marshals.”

This year’s event will take place on May 20 and May 21, and will also feature a Junior Aquathlon for those aged eight to 14.

Funds raised will go to Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS), which provides specialist volunteer doctors and paramedics to help treat patients who require an enhanced level of medical care before they reach hospital.

Last year’s event was fantastic, the atmosphere was amazing Maria Smith, Organiser, Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre

Operations Manager for Sars, Ben Hall, added: “It’s a great opportunity to highlight the life-saving work undertaken by our critical care responders.”